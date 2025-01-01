With over 300 storefronts and 40,000 employees, Riachuelo is one of the largest fashion retailers in Brazil. Since its founding in 1947, Riachuelo has been focused on providing its customers easy access to fashion while maintaining quality and fair value. As the retail space evolves, Riachuelo is on a mission to continue creating excellent customer experiences both in stores and on its ecommerce site. To that end, Riachuelo relies on Fullstory to identify website bugs, improve navigation, and better understand customer behavior.

Challenge

Riachuelo aimed to optimize their digital platforms by identifying and rectifying checkout process glitches that led to a high rate of abandoned shopping carts. Additionally, they sought to enhance their understanding of customer behavior to improve overall user experience.



Solution

Utilizing Fullstory, Riachuelo identified critical checkout process glitches through the Funnels feature, enabling them to focus on enhancing the checkout experience. They also leveraged Fullstory Dashboards to track key metrics like cart abandonments and checkout code glitches, gaining deeper insights into user behavior compared to their previous tools.