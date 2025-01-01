Headquartered in Austin, TX, Bazaarvoice is a leading global end-to-end user-generated content (UGC) platform, partnering with over 12,000 brand and retail websites with more than 1.3 billion monthly shoppers and 11 million monthly new reviews, images and Q&A responses. Bazaarvoice connects brands with the voices of their customers, and uses Fullstory to identify actionable behavioral data insights across the organization.

Challenge

After launching a new platform, Bazaarvoice aimed to shorten the response time to customer reviews while ensuring a smooth transition for key clients. They needed actionable insights to refine the new product experience and drive collaboration across teams.

Solution

Bazaarvoice utilized Fullstory's behavioral data analytics to achieve a 20% reduction in response time to reviews and identify priority accounts for migration to the new platform. Through "Fullstory Fridays," teams across the organization came together to analyze user sessions, share insights, and swiftly address issues and opportunities.