Session Replay
Quickly jump into a session replay to collect additional data whenever a user leaves negative feedback.
Heatmaps
Pinpoint which areas of your pages are hot, cold, or lukewarm, and see what needs to be done to increase engagement.
Top Opportunities
Narrow in on the most pressing opportunities for improving user experience, each supported by relevant user sessions.
User Trends
See how user counts in your saved searches change over time, and compare trend lines against previous periods.
"Conversions immediately helped us pinpoint friction in our funnel. With Fullstory, we were able to easily identify improvement opportunities, validate our findings with Session Replay, and update it quickly."
_Christiaan Johnson, Director of Product DesignFinicity
The user frustration metrics in Fullstory help us zoom in on issues that we weren’t even aware of. When you look at a website every day, it’s easy to become desensitized to the barriers that can exist for first-time visitors and potential customers. With Fullstory, we can quickly figure out why users are behaving in certain ways and uncover issues and growth opportunities that weren’t even on our radar.”
_Michelle Smith, Global Digital Analytics ManagerFortive
