The Digital Experience Intelligence platform trusted by thousands of teams.

Why teams love using Fullstory

  • 01Session Replay

    Quickly jump into a session replay to collect additional data whenever a user leaves negative feedback.

  • 02Heatmaps

    Pinpoint which areas of your pages are hot, cold, or lukewarm, and see what needs to be done to increase engagement.

  • 03Top Opportunities

    Narrow in on the most pressing opportunities for improving user experience, each supported by relevant user sessions.

  • 04User Trends

    See how user counts in your saved searches change over time, and compare trend lines against previous periods.

Uncover issues

Use qualitative and quantitative data to understand user churn

Identify users that are highly likely to churn within Qualtrics and leverage Fullstory to visualize the possible causes.

FullStory works with many other software systems

Integrate dozens of your favorite apps or services

With an open API and an ever-growing catalog of integrations, Fullstory makes your favorite apps smarter and your most critical workflows snappier. Choose a pre-built solution to support your business’s digital transformation or create the integration that perfectly suits your needs.

Signals Diagram

Identify issues impacting conversions rates

Analyze your user journeys step-by-step with Fullstory Conversions. Get a comprehensive look at when, where, and why your customers take an unexpected turn.

Prioritize fixes

Prioritize fixes by greatest impact

Fullstory identifies and ranks the Signals that correlate most strongly with funnel fallout—and your company’s bottom line—allowing your team to choose which issues to remediate right away.

Daily Alert

Monitor user flow with confidence

Receive alerts when conversion rate dips, new users peak, or when other critical events occur.

Finicity
"Conversions immediately helped us pinpoint friction in our funnel. With Fullstory, we were able to easily identify improvement opportunities, validate our findings with Session Replay, and update it quickly."
_Christiaan Johnson, Director of Product DesignFinicity
Fortive
The user frustration metrics in Fullstory help us  zoom in on issues that we weren’t even aware of. When you look at a website every day, it’s easy  to become desensitized to the barriers that can  exist for first-time visitors and potential customers.  With Fullstory, we can quickly figure out why users are behaving in certain ways and uncover issues and growth opportunities that weren’t even on  our radar.”
_Michelle Smith, Global Digital Analytics ManagerFortive

Thomas powers better user experiences with integrated technologies.

The team at Thomas relies on Fullstory to resolve internal debates and help them prioritize their most important UX issues. These improvements led to a 94% increase in overall conversions.

