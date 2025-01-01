Report
The Total Economic Impact (TEI) of Fullstory
To help evaluate the potential return on investment of a Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI) platform, Fullstory commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study.
Forrester interviewed customers with extensive experience with Fullstory’s best-in-class DXI solution.
The study found that the Fullstory platform created:
A 411% ROI
An increase in cart conversions of 3%
A cart conversion margin increase from net-new sales of $4.5 million
An avoided cost of $2.2 million for remediation of online customer fraud
Read the full study to learn more.