To help evaluate the potential return on investment of a Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI) platform, Fullstory commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study.

Forrester interviewed customers with extensive experience with Fullstory’s best-in-class DXI solution.

The study found that the Fullstory platform created:

A 411% ROI

An increase in cart conversions of 3%

A cart conversion margin increase from net-new sales of $4.5 million

An avoided cost of $2.2 million for remediation of online customer fraud

Read the full study to learn more.