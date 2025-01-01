In 2023, consumers’ expectations for digital experiences are sky-high—but their motivation to spend is exceptionally low in the face of economic uncertainty. To attract and retain wary customers, organisations across industries need to be on their digital experience A-game.



Fullstory supports the world's most exceptional digital experiences. But how does Fullstory use its own Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI) platform?



Hear first-hand from Agata Bugaj, Fullstory's SVP of Global Product, and Monica Acree, Vice President, APAC how Fullstory enables cross-functional teams to remove frustration, democratise real-time customer experience data, build a culture of experimentation, and deliver out-of-this world experiences across for customers at speed and scale.



In this session you will learn:

Actionable tactics to increase understanding of customer experience (CX) and user experience (UX)

Best-practice examples of how Fullstory teams use our own DXI platform to collaborate, remove friction, and innovate

How cross-functional teams can prioritise use cases based on desired outcomes and stakeholder needs

Why Fullstory’s DXI solution can give organisations a deep understanding of the “what” and the “why” of their entire digital experience