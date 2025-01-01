Guide

Quiet Critics: Uncovering the hidden customers costing your brand a fortune

According to Fullstory’s global survey, 43% of shoppers won’t give a business feedback when they have a negative digital experience—they’ll just leave. 

These are the Quiet Critics: the silent but frustrated consumers who won’t write a review, but will write off your business. 

This guide uses consumer survey data to explore how quiet critics could be harming your bottom line, and outlines a path to discovering what’s causing these silent abandonments. You’ll learn best practices for: 

  • Identifying the Quiet Critics on your site

  • Quantifying the revenue impact of this segment of consumers

  • Understanding what’s causing the frustrations that lead to abandonment

  • Proactively finding and fixing digital experience issues

