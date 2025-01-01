Guide
Quiet Critics: Uncovering the hidden customers costing your brand a fortune
According to Fullstory’s global survey, 43% of shoppers won’t give a business feedback when they have a negative digital experience—they’ll just leave.
These are the Quiet Critics: the silent but frustrated consumers who won’t write a review, but will write off your business.
This guide uses consumer survey data to explore how quiet critics could be harming your bottom line, and outlines a path to discovering what’s causing these silent abandonments. You’ll learn best practices for:
Identifying the Quiet Critics on your site
Quantifying the revenue impact of this segment of consumers
Understanding what’s causing the frustrations that lead to abandonment
Proactively finding and fixing digital experience issues
