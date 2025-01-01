Senior Vice President of Engineering

Mark Isham is a seasoned engineering leader with deep roots in ecommerce and digital experience and more than 25 years of experience scaling SaaS engineering teams. Prior to Fullstory, he spent nearly 12 years at ChannelAdvisor, where he led the Product Development group and helped the company scale from a "day one" startup to a publicly traded company with more than 500 employees worldwide. Mark also co-founded Zoompf, a web performance company that was ultimately acquired by Splunk. Mark is currently VP of Application Engineering at Fullstory, where he applies his deep experience scaling engineering groups to the challenge of perfecting the digital experience through Fullstory's innovative Digital Experience Intelligence platform. Mark is a self-proclaimed "brewery tourist" in the never-ending quest to find the perfect pint.

