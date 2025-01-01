Vice President, EMEA Sales

Seeing his father and brother enjoy fulfilling careers in tech, Andrew Fairbank got the itch to follow in their footsteps. After earning a bachelor’s degree in international business and management studies from Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, Andrew spent more than 10 years at SaaS companies across Europe, scaling digital experience and experimentation platforms. Prior to Fullstory, he helped establish Optimizely’s presence in the UK, building out their sales team and overseeing strategic accounts. Most recently, Andrew served as VP of EMEA for Leanplum, where he grew the team to become the company’s most profitable region. Now as VP of Sales in EMEA, he is accelerating Fullstory’s expansion to help enterprise organizations in the region create more perfect digital experiences. Originally from Amsterdam, he currently lives in London (when he’s not traveling the world with his wife and two kids).