Chief Product and Technology Officer

As Fullstory’s Chief Product and Technology Officer, Claire Fang brings more than two decades of product leadership experience to the Executive team. With a background spanning public companies and startups, Fang brings a wealth of expertise in delivering innovation in enterprise software, building world-class product and engineering organizations, and driving exponential business growth at a global scale.

Before joining Fullstory, Claire served as the chief product officer at SeekOut. In this role, she led the company’s product management, design, and marketing functions and was responsible for product vision, strategy, roadmap, and execution. Prior to that, she was the chief product officer for Qualtric’s EmployeeXM business, where she oversaw the product management, product marketing, and product science functions and led the business through a 5x growth. She also gained extensive experience in product management at industry giants Facebook and Microsoft, where she helped develop Microsoft Azure into an industry-leading platform, realizing 50x revenue growth.

In her current role, Claire is responsible for setting Fullstory’s strategic product direction and leading the product, design, and engineering teams.

Claire holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Southeast University and a Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

