Chief Marketing Officer

As Fullstory’s Chief Marketing Officer, Lindsay Bayuk brings nearly 15 years of marketing and technology experience and a relentless passion for customer-centric innovation to the Executive team.

Before joining Fullstory, Lindsay served as CMO of Pluralsight. She was the first VP of Product Marketing and joined to develop their enterprise go-to-market strategy and category leadership position. Lindsay expanded her role to eventually lead the company’s global marketing organization and oversaw the creation and execution of their go-to-market strategy. Previously, she held product marketing and product management leadership positions at several fast-growth SaaS startups.

Now as CMO for Fullstory, Lindsay oversees all aspects of global marketing with a focus on helping companies use insights from Fullstory’s customer behavioral data to deliver exceptional digital products and experiences.

She lives in Salt Lake City with her husband and two cats and can be found cooking new recipes from the NYTimes each week.

