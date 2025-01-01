General Counsel & SVP Corporate Development

David Woolston is an experienced technology lawyer and executive leader who specializes in guiding high-growth SaaS companies from scrappy startup to market leader. With a wide range of legal and business experience ranging from Series A to Fortune 500, he applies a data-focused, growth-oriented mindset to support rapid scaling while intelligently integrating risk. Prior to joining Fullstory, David was the General Counsel and VP of Business Development at Nuxeo, where he led the legal team and ran strategic technology partnerships. His private practice experience in high-profile corporate law at Skadden, blended with legal and business technology transactional experience at HP, gives him a unique perspective on the strategic landscape for technology companies. Now as Fullstory’s general counsel, David leads a best-in-class legal team guiding the company through its next phase of rapid growth. He is also a founding member of the New York chapter of Tech GC, an invitation-only network of leading technology General Counsels. David lives in Brooklyn with his family, where he is decidedly the least hip dad at the playground.

