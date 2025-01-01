President

Jason Wolf is an accomplished technology executive with over two decades of experience driving strategic growth and operational excellence across the technology sector. As President of Fullstory, Jason leads sales, customer success, support, professional services, partnerships, and revenue operations.

Before joining Fullstory, Wolf served as Ping Identity’s Chief Revenue Officer, leading an international team that cemented the company’s position in intelligent identity solutions that make digital experiences secure and seamless. Preceding his time at Ping Identity, Wolf spent over 15 years at SAP, where he held several executive positions, ultimately culminating in his role as CRO, overseeing the business's spending management and network line. His career also includes valuable experiences at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and as a consultant for Ernst and Young.