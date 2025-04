Co-founder

One of the founders at Fullstory, Joel can typically be found hacking away at hard problems while listening to music too loudly and drumming on his desk. He hates bad user interfaces and slow code, and is willing to unleash any amount of effort to fix them. Prior to Fullstory, he was an engineer at Google, working on the Google Web Toolkit, among other things. In the mists of history, he was a game engine developer and all around bit-banger.

