CEO and Co-founder

Scott Voigt has enjoyed helping early-stage software businesses grow since the mid 90s, when he helped launch and take public nFront—one of the world's first Internet banking service providers.

Prior to co-founding Fullstory, Voigt led marketing at Silverpop before the company was acquired by IBM. Previously, he worked at Noro-Moseley Partners, the Southeast's largest Venture firm, and also served as COO at Innuvo, which was acquired by Google.

Scott teamed up with two former Innuvo colleagues, and the group developed the earliest iterations of Fullstory to understand how an existing product was performing. It was quickly apparent that this new platform provided the greatest value—and the rest is history.

Scott holds a Bachelor of Science in management from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA from the Wharton School. He currently lives in Atlanta and spends his free time exploring a late-in-life passion for lacrosse in an “old man lacrosse league."

