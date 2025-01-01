SVP, Sales

Phil Simpson is a seasoned SaaS sales executive with more than 15 years of experience in high-growth companies. A pioneer in the Atlanta SaaS scene, he served as a founding member of the sales team at Pardot, leading them through acquisitions by ExactTarget and later Salesforce. Phil now heads up the Commercial Sales team at Fullstory, where he brings his passion for leading from the frontlines to helping businesses understand how Fullstory can help them create customer delight and drive business value. Phil is originally from the UK and is passionate about making savory pies as popular in the U.S. as they are back home.