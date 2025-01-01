Head of APAC Sales

Kate Murray is an experienced sales leader who thrives on building and growing go-to-market teams across APAC. With over 12 years of experience in the technology and data space, she brings a unique insight into how to best launch sales teams to capture the market opportunity and ensure YoY growth. In addition to tenure with Google, Kate has displayed a knack for identifying best-of-breed products in emerging categories, with experience spanning B2B leaders like AdRoll, Segment, and Tealium. She is currently Head of Sales in APAC at Fullstory, where she’s establishing new sales teams to support clients in creating a more perfect digital experience. A native of Sydney, she’s enjoying her recent house renovation in the beachside suburb of Coogee and staying put (until she seeks out the next adventure).