Boring data got you down?

Watch Video

The best and brightest brands trust Fullstory

Background

Discover the behavioral data difference

Data is great, but only if you know what it means and how to use it. Fullstory unlocks the true sentiment behind every click, so you know WHY users are clicking—and how to keep them coming back for more.

fullstory-app-view

Build

Build predictive models and train AI with behavioral data synced to your warehouse

More about Data Integrations

Analyze

Analyze user behavioral data and take action

More about Product Analytics

Watch

Watch real-time replays and improve user experiences

More about Session Replay

Say hello to brighter insights with better data

Check out how Susie, Val, and Bud leverage Fullstory to optimize their business.

Frame 2542

Sentimental Susie

Susie is an empath. She prides herself on her ability to really feel what others are feeling, and act on that effectively. Only lately, Susie has been feeling a little lost - too much data to sift through makes it hard to get to the root of what her users really want. She's found herself roadmapping the wrong decisions, and is worried her team might start losing trust. Susie needs a product that helps her quiet the noise and focus in on the data that matters, so she and her team can get back to doing what they really love: making customers happy.

Frame 2541

Velocity Val

Val typically prefers to spend time with numbers over humans. He loves precision and factual evidence. But, for the first time in his career, Val is bored by data. There's SO much of it, yet it tells him so little about his users. Sure, he knows when and where they're clicking, but he can't understand why... and that leaves him struggling to make strategic engineering decisions. Fullstory surfaces the sentiment behind every click, so you Val can get to the bottom of what his user's are thinking. It pulls the most important, actionable data and streamlines data-based decision making. Fullstory makes data fun again.

Frame 2540 (1)

Bud the Exec Stud

Bud loves data. Well... loved data. These days the relationship is feeling, well, a bit toxic. Bud feels like he's exhausting all his resources for his data and in return he is left feeling a little disappointed. Sure, data is there but it's not really there. Bud craves data that makes his life easier. Bud needs Fullstory.

Say goodbye to boring data and hello to brighter insights!

Schedule a Demo