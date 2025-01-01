Susie is an empath. She prides herself on her ability to really feel what others are feeling, and act on that effectively. Only lately, Susie has been feeling a little lost - too much data to sift through makes it hard to get to the root of what her users really want. She's found herself roadmapping the wrong decisions, and is worried her team might start losing trust. Susie needs a product that helps her quiet the noise and focus in on the data that matters, so she and her team can get back to doing what they really love: making customers happy.