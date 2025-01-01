Resources / FullStory Culture Blog

Highlights from Spark London 2023

Whether you attended or not, you’ll enjoy this quick recap of some of the highlights from Spark London 2023.

Celebrating API Heritage Month at Fullstory

A Q&A with the founding members of the Asian Pacific Islander Connection Employee Resource Group at Fullstory.

The 3 pillars of Manager Training at Fullstory

Learn about the three strategic pillars of Fullstory's Manager Development framework.

How we create space to listen and align at Fullstory

At the beginning of each quarter, we step back from our day-to-day work to reflect and re-energize with Listening & Alignment Week.

Empathy, clarity, bionics: the Fullstory watchwords

Empathy, Clarity, and Bionics—we call on these watchwords to shape our culture at Fullstory and guide how we work and interact with others.

Lessons from Google: How code reviews build company culture

What are code reviews, and why are they important to Fullstory's culture? Learn how this tradition benefits employees and customers alike.

How OKRs and Agile Methodologies Work Together | Fullstory Live

Find out the pros and cons of OKR and Agile, tips on how they can work together, and which works best for your team on this episode of Fullstory Live.

Learning the ropes at Fullstory’s Sales Academy

Sales Academy is a program designed to invest in our next generation of Account Executives and Sales Development Representatives at Fullstory.

DEI at Fullstory: Building a community that celebrates our differences

Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Lara McLeod shares her journey to DEI leadership and what’s next on our way to being a more inclusive workplace.

