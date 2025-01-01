Stop site and app issues before they can spread
Enhancing user empathy in real time: Harnessing your data with Fullstory's summer release
New Fullstory features help you make the most of every user interaction on your site or app and address issues with greater speed and empathy.
How to find your company's Quiet Critics (and turn them into raving fans)
Learn how to uncover the silent but influential customers who could be costing you revenue.
4 best practices for designing in a tabbed browsing world
Learn how to determine when a site link should open in a user’s existing tab, and when it makes sense to open a clicked link in a new tab.
How Fullstory enhances Salesforce and deepens customer insights
Fullstory session replay combines with Salesforce to support customers more efficiently and drive customer success more effectively.
The top technical considerations when assessing session replay solutions
Fullstory cofounder Joel Webber walks through the mechanics of Fullstory’s session replay that set it apart from the competition.