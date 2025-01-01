Put your site to the test
Brands are in constant competition to attract, convert, and retain customers. An extra second of load time can be the difference between a conversion and lost revenue. Site visitors expect seamless navigation, fast loading times, and a secure environment. On top of that, your data and performance teams need rich behavioral data to pinpoint and assess wins and losses. So, are you delivering?
Our scorecard, powered by Google Lighthouse, gives you an instant assessment of areas critical to the user experience:
Performance
Is your site fast enough to keep users?
Security
Are you ensuring your users’ trust?
Utility
Is your site easy to navigate and search?
Data
Are you using best behavioral data practices?
Why your score matters
Your score provides a snapshot of your site’s health, helping prioritize changes that enhance user experiences and drive results—without guesswork.
Fast: Get your score in seconds.
Simple: Clear ratings across four key areas.
Free: No cost to see where you stand.
Actionable: Identify opportunities and act immediately.
Example of what you’ll get
Discover the power of behavioral data
Go beyond metrics to understand user actions, preferences, and intentions—insights that help you create meaningful experiences and drive growth. Dive into the world of behavioral data to see what’s possible.