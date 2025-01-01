AI agents, automation, and trust

AI agents are getting more powerful and more involved in how products work, how users interact, and how teams operate behind the scenes. That’s exciting, but it also surfaces new challenges around trust, control, and unintended consequences.

We brought together engineering and product leaders for a roundtable conversation on what’s actually changing, what’s working, and where teams need to stay sharp. This quick recap covers the highlights.

What you’ll get:

Where AI is helping the most, and where human input still matters

How to tell the difference between bots and real users

The new security and trust challenges AI is creating

Why thoughtful implementation beats going all-in on automation

If you’re figuring out how to adopt AI in a way that’s smart, secure, and user-friendly, this is a great place to start.