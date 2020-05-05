Fullstory crosses the pond, expands to Europe

The time has come! With a growing global customer base and expanding network of European partners, we are officially crossing the pond. As of May 1, 2020, Fullstory is opening another headquarters in Shoreditch, London and we couldn’t be more excited.

I do want to acknowledge that right now is a strange time. But these circumstances make it even more critical that businesses are able to meet their customers’ needs—especially as the world increasingly shifts to digital channels in rapid and remarkable ways. For us at Fullstory, this means making sure each of our customers is getting the best possible support.

For our global customers, this expansion allows us to be there for you in new and exciting ways. It means increased support in your timezones. It means a more active local community of fellow Fullstory users and experts. It means more resources to make sure you are set up for success and able to address the nuanced challenges that come with doing digital business in Europe.



While we can’t gather together yet, we look forward to engaging with you in other ways: virtual meetups, knowledge exchanges, peer-to-peer introductions. With customers that include Ocado, Pretty Little Thing, Boehringer Ingelheim, Shell Energy and more, we are excited to bring together a new community of digital experience enthusiasts.

This expansion also enables us to co-deliver services with our partners in Europe more efficiently and effectively. Fullstory’s partner ecosystem includes the best of the best when it comes to experience solutions providers and technologies—and global customers can now enjoy even more joint support.

