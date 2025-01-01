General Applicant Privacy Notice

This Privacy Policy describes how Fullstory, Inc. ("we", "us" and "our") collects, uses, stores, processes and handles the personal information of job applicants for employment with Fullstory, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, referred to as “Fullstory”).

What personal information do we collect and hold?

The personal information we collect from you may include:

your identity and contact details (depending on your nature of interaction with us, your name, telephone number(s), mailing address, and email address), your employment and education history, referrals, or references, and whether you are subject to any prior employer obligations, and any other information you provide (such as information included in your resume, cover letter, or on your Career Profile);

information that you make publicly available such as contact information, your education, and work experience information (e.g., when you share information via job search and career networking sites as far as it is relevant to consider you for career opportunities);

interview details, and outcomes of any recruiting exercises you complete;

if disclosed, any special needs or health conditions and information relating to accommodations that you may request during the recruiting process;

if you're being referred, we process information that the person referring you provides about you;

Information we receive from third party background checks or that we obtain via our screening processes; and

any other information you provide in an application to us or throughout the job application process.

We will collect, use and disclose your personal information with your consent, or where there is an applicable legal basis. If you provide us with any personal information relating to a third party (e.g. information of your dependent, spouse, children and/or parents), by submitting such information to us, you represent and warrant to us that you have obtained the consent of that third party for the relevant purposes set out in this Privacy Policy.

Why do we collect, hold and use your personal information?

We collect, hold and use your personal information to review, assess, recruit, consider or otherwise manage applicants, candidates and job applications. We process your personal information for the following purposes:

Scheduling and conducting interviews

Identifying candidates, including by working with external recruiters

Reviewing, assessing and verifying information provided, to conduct criminal and background checks, and to otherwise screen or evaluate Applicants’ qualifications, suitability and relevant characteristics

Extending offers, negotiating the terms of offers, and assessing salary and compensation matters

Satisfying legal and regulatory obligations

Communicating with Applicants regarding their applications and about other similar position(s) for which they may be interested

Assessing your suitability for the position you applied for, and in certain circumstances, other opportunities at Fullstory

Maintaining Applicant personal information for future consideration

In support of our equal opportunity employment policy and practices

Sending candidate experience surveys

Sending company gifts

How do we collect your personal information?

We will collect most personal information directly from you and from any job application you may submit to us. We may also receive information about your education and work experience, contact information, and demographics, from third-party data providers who have the rights to provide us with your information. Please note that we collect some information because we are required to collect it under applicable law, and other types of data in order to move forward with your application. We will only use your personal information in accordance with this Privacy Policy.

How do we store and hold personal information?

We store most information about you in computer systems and databases operated by either us or our external service providers. Some information about you is recorded in paper files that we store securely.

We implement and maintain processes and security measures to protect personal information which we hold from misuse, interference or loss, and from unauthorized access, modification or disclosure.

Who do we disclose your personal information to, and why?

We may disclose your personal information:

to our related companies;

to our external service providers so that they may perform services for us or on our behalf;

where we are required or authorized by law to do so; or

where you may have expressly consented to the disclosure or the consent may be reasonably inferred from the circumstances.

Some recipients of your personal information may be in countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Germany. We will transfer personal information out of your jurisdiction in accordance with applicable laws.

Access to and correction of your personal information

You may access or request correction of the personal information that we hold about you by contacting us. Our contact details are set out below. You may also access information about the ways in which your personal data has been or may have been used or disclosed by us within a year before the date of request (where this is provided for under applicable laws. . There are some circumstances in which we are not required to give you access to your personal information.

There is no charge for requesting access to your personal information but we may require you to meet our reasonable costs in providing you with access (such as photocopying costs or costs for time spent on collating large amounts of material), where this is permissible under applicable laws.

We will respond to your requests to access or correct personal information in a reasonable time and will take all reasonable steps to ensure that the personal information we hold about you remains accurate, up to date and complete.

Where provided for under applicable laws, you have the right to make complaints to the us and/or the relevant data protection authority. Where we collect, use, disclose and/or process your personal information on the basis of consent, you will also have the right to withdraw your consent for the purposes set out above. However, where your consent is withdrawn, we may not be in a position to administer and/or manage your job application.

Contact details

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please contact us at: privacy@fullstory.com. You can also contact our Data Protection Officer at DPO@fullstory.