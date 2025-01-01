GDPR Notice

When you apply to a job on this site, the personal data contained in your application will be collected by Fullstory, Inc. (“Controller”), which is located at 1745 Peachtree ST NE, STE N, Atlanta, GA 30309. Controller’s data protection officer can be contacted at DPO@fullstory.com.

Personal data processing purposes:

Your personal data will be processed for the purposes of managing Controller’s recruitment related activities.

Those activities include:

setting up and conducting interviews and tests for applicants;

evaluating and assessing the results thereto, and as is otherwise needed in the recruitment and hiring process;

to consider adjustments or accommodations for the recruitment process or if you were to commence work with us in the event you have a disability;

to include you in our talent pool and contact you should a suitable position be available if you have consented to this;

to safeguard our rights and based on our legitimate interests in the establishment, exercise and/or defense of legal claims;

to comply with legal obligations to which we are subject (e.g. deriving from tax law, foreign trade law or sanctions regulations.

What is our legal basis for processing data?

Such processing is legally permissible, and we process the personal data that we have in the ways described above:

Under Art. 6(1)(f) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR) as necessary for the purposes of the legitimate interests pursued by the Controller, which are the solicitation, evaluation, and selection of applicants for employment (in Germany the processing is legally permissible under Art. 88 (1) GDPR, section 26 para. 1 sentence 1 German Federal Data Protection Act – Bundesdatenschutzgesetz or BDSG) as necessary for the hiring decision).

To comply with legal obligations, Art. 6 (1)(c) GDPR or our legitimate interests (Art. 6 (1)(f) GDPR), which again are the solicitation, evaluation, and selection of applicants for employment. In Germany, the processing of data pertaining to adjustments or accommodations is permissible as it is necessary for the hiring decision (section 26 para. 1 sentence 1 BDSG). In case you voluntarily provide us with the information that you have a disability we process this information only to the extent this is necessary for the purposes of carrying out the obligations and exercising the rights of you or us in the field of employment law, social security and social protection law (Art. 9 (2)(b) GDPR; in Germany in combination with section 26 para. 3 BDSG).

Under Art. 6 (1)(a) of the GDPR (in Germany the legal basis is section 26 para. 2 BDSG), when you consent to us including your personal data in a talent pool.

Based on our legitimate interests pursuant Art. 6 (1)(f) of the GDPR, which are the establishment, exercise and/or defense of legal claims.

To comply with our legal obligations, which is legally permissible based on Art. 6 (1) (c) GDPR.

Where is my personal data located, and with who?

Your personal data will be shared with Ashby Software, Inc., a cloud services provider located in the United States of America and engaged by Controller to help manage its recruitment and hiring process on Controller’s behalf. Your personal data will also be shared with Google, Inc. an office solution provider located in the United States of America and engaged by Controller to exchange emails with candidates. Accordingly, if you are located outside of the United States, your personal data will be transferred to the United States once you submit it through this site. Because the European Union Commission has not determined that United States data privacy laws ensure an adequate level of protection for personal data collected from EU data subjects, the transfer will be subject to appropriate and recognized additional safeguards, namely standard data. If you'd like more information about the additional safeguards or would like to receive a copy, please contact privacy@fullstory.com.

We may also share your personal data with tax and other state authorities (including social security institutions and law enforcement agencies) for the purpose of compliance with laws and regulations applicable to us, consultants (lawyers and auditors) for the purpose of compliance with legal obligations and safeguarding our rights and courts in the UK/the European Economic Area (EEA) or outside the UK/EEA for the purpose of safeguarding our rights.

How long do we retain your personal data?

Your personal data will be retained by Controller as long as Controller determines it is necessary to evaluate your application for employment but for no longer than six months after you have been informed that your application was not successful. If you have consented to the longer storage of your data in our talent pool we will, based on your consent, store the data for another six months.

Can I exercise my rights under GDPR?

Under the GDPR, you have the following rights: the right to request access to your personal data, to request that your personal data be rectified or erased, and to request that processing of your personal data be restricted. You also have the right to data portability.

Right to object

You have the right to object, on grounds relating to your particular situation, at any time to processing of your personal data which is based on our or a third party’s legitimate interests.

We then will no longer process your personal data for the purpose to which you have objected unless we are able to demonstrate compelling legitimate grounds for the processing which override your interests, rights and freedoms or for the establishment, exercise or defense of legal claims.In addition, you may lodge a complaint with an EU supervisory authority.

In general you are not required to provide your personal data to us unless there is an obligation for such provision by local regulations or where we have to collect personal data for compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject. However, if you do not provide your personal data, we might not be able to decide whether you qualify for a vacancy. In some cases this may mean that we will be unable to hire you.

Your data is not subject to automated decision-making, including profiling.

To exercise your rights, email privacy@fullstory.com.