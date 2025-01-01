CCPA Notice

Fullstory, Inc. (“Fullstory,” “we,” “our” or “us”)

California Applicant Privacy Notice

PURPOSE OF THIS NOTICE: In this Notice, we describe our collection and use of information about applicants to Fullstory (“Applicants”). If you are a California resident, this Notice is intended to satisfy our notice obligations under the California Consumer Privacy Act (”CCPA”). We may provide you with additional notices about our data collection practices that are covered by other laws (e.g., if we conduct a background check or extend an employment offer), as this Notice is limited to covering the requirements of the CCPA.

What is personal information? In this Notice, “personal information” is any information that identifies, relates to, describes, is reasonably capable of being associated with, or could reasonably be linked, directly or indirectly, with a particular [individual / California resident] or household.

Are our practices the same for all Applicants? The categories of personal information we collect and our use of personal information may vary depending upon the position(s) or location, as well as the associated qualifications and responsibilities. The information in this Notice is intended to provide an overall description of our collection and use of personal information about Applicants.

CATEGORIES OF PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTED: Generally, we may collect the following categories of personal information (as set forth in the CCPA) about Applicants:

Name, Contact Info and other Identifiers: identifiers such as a real name, alias, postal address, unique personal identifier, online identifier, Internet Protocol address, email address, account name, social security number, driver’s license number, passport number, or other similar identifiers.

Customer Records : paper and electronic customer records containing personal information, such as name, signature, social security number, physical characteristics or description, address, telephone number, passport number, driver’s license or state identification card number, insurance policy number, education, employment, employment history, bank account number, credit card number, debit card number, or any other financial information, medical information, or health insurance information.

Protected Classifications : characteristics of protected classifications under California or federal law such as race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, citizenship status, and genetic information.

Purchase History and Tendencies : commercial information including records of personal property, products or services purchased, obtained, or considered, or other purchasing or consuming histories or tendencies.

Biometric Information : physiological, biological or behavioral characteristics that can be used alone or in combination with each other to establish individual identity, including DNA, imagery of the iris, retina, fingerprint, faceprint, hand, palm, vein patterns, and voice recordings, keystroke patterns or rhythms, gait patterns or rhythms, and sleep, health, or exercise data that contain identifying information.

Usage Data : internet or other electronic network activity information, including, but not limited to, browsing history, search history, and information regarding a resident’s interaction with an internet website, application, or advertisement[, as well as physical and network access logs and other network activity information related to your use of any company device, network or other information resource.]

Geolocation Data : precise geographic location information about a particular individual or device.

Audio/Visual Data : audio, electronic, visual, thermal, olfactory, or similar information [such as, CCTV images and photographs, and audio recordings (e.g., recorded meetings)].

Employment History : professional or employment-related information.

Education Information : information about education history or background that is not publicly available personally identifiable information as defined in the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (20 U.S.C. section 1232g, 34 C.F.R. Part 99).

Profiles and Inferences: inferences drawn from any of the information identified above to create a profile about a resident reflecting the resident’s preferences, characteristics, psychological trends, predispositions, behavior, attitudes, intelligence, abilities, and aptitudes.

PURPOSES FOR COLLECTING AND USING PERSONAL INFORMATION: Generally, we may use the above categories of personal information for the following purposes:

Management of Job Applications, Recruiting and Hiring. To review, assess, recruit, consider or otherwise manage applicants, candidates and job applications, including: Scheduling and conducting interviews Identifying candidates, including by working with external recruiters Reviewing, assessing and verifying information provided, to conduct criminal and background checks, and to otherwise screen or evaluate Applicants’ qualifications, suitability and relevant characteristics Extending offers, negotiating the terms of offers, and assessing salary and compensation matters Satisfying legal and regulatory obligations Communicating with Applicants regarding their applications and about other similar position(s) for which they may be interested Maintaining Applicant personal information for future consideration In support of our equal opportunity employment policy and practices

Security and Monitoring. In order to monitor and secure our resources, network, premises and assets, including: Monitoring for, preventing and investigating suspected or alleged misconduct or violations of work rules Monitoring for, preventing investigating, and responding to security and privacy incidents Providing and managing access to physical and technical access controls Monitoring activities, access and use to ensure the security and functioning of our systems and assets Securing our offices, premises and physical assets, including through the use of electronic access systems and video monitoring

Auditing, reporting corporate governance, and internal operations. Relating to financial, tax and accounting audits, and audits and assessments of our business operations, security controls, financial controls, or compliance with legal obligations, and for other internal business purposes such as administration of our records retention program.

M&A and Other Business Transactions. For purposes of planning, due diligence and implementation of commercial transactions, for example mergers, acquisitions, asset sales or transfers, bankruptcy or reorganization or other similar business transactions.

Defending and Protecting Rights . In order to protect and defend our rights and interests and those of third parties, including to manage and respond to employee and other legal disputes, to respond to legal claims or disputes, and to otherwise establish, defend or protect our rights or interests, or the rights, interests, health or safety of others, including in the context of anticipated or actual litigation with third parties.

Compliance with Applicable Legal Obligations. Relating to compliance with applicable legal obligations (such as hiring eligibility, responding to subpoenas and court orders) as well as assessments, reviews and reporting relating to such legal obligations, including under employment and labor laws and regulations , Social security and tax laws , environmental regulations, workplace safety laws and regulations, and other applicable laws, regulations, opinions and guidance.

Other Business and Commercial Purposes. In addition, we may use the personal information we collect about Applicants for other purposes including: sending company gifts, and sending candidate experience surveys.

CONTACTING US ABOUT THIS NOTICE: If you have any questions or concerns regarding our use of personal information as described in this Notice, please contact privacy@fullstory.com.