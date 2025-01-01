This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States with required travel to customer sites as needed.

We are looking for a Field and Event Marketing Manager to lead and execute strategic event programs that drive pipeline, engagement, and brand awareness. This role will be responsible for planning, executing, and optimizing in-person and virtual events, including trade shows, conferences, field events, and executive experiences. You will work closely with sales, product, and brand teams to ensure events contribute to Fullstory’s growth and market presence.

In a typical day, you might:

Develop and manage a strategic event plan, including third-party conferences, trade shows, field marketing events, and executive engagements.

Partner with sales and demand generation teams to align event strategies with business goals, ensuring events drive pipeline and customer engagement.

Oversee logistics, vendor management, booth design, promotional materials, staffing, and on-site execution to create seamless event experiences.

Own the event budget, track expenses, and measure the return on investment for each event to continuously improve effectiveness.

Work with product marketing, brand, and customer success teams to develop event messaging, presentations, and customer experiences that resonate with target audiences.

Track key metrics, analyze results, and present insights and recommendations to optimize future events. Develop unique event experiences that foster relationships with customers, prospects, and strategic partners.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

4+ years of experience in B2B field marketing, event management, or related marketing roles, preferably in the SaaS or technology space.

Experience planning and executing successful events that drive pipeline and revenue growth.

Strong project management skills, with the ability to juggle multiple events and deadlines simultaneously.

Experience collaborating with sales teams to align marketing initiatives with revenue goals.

Familiarity with marketing automation tools (e.g., Marketo) and CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce).

The base salary for this position ranges between $90,400 - $113,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!

If you may require reasonable accommodations to participate in our job application or interview process, please contact accommodations@fullstory.com. Requests for accommodations will be treated confidentially.