This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States.

As a Fullstack engineer on the Application Experience team, you will play a pivotal role in building systems and features that provide a consistent and lovable experience across all Fullstory products. You will collaborate closely with senior leaders, cross-functional engineers, designers, and product management to develop mission-critical features that drive enterprise adoption and create significant business impact with some of the world's leading brands

In a typical day, you might:

Collaborate with Design, PM, and Engineering teammates to plan and build new features in a tight feedback loop with our customers. Well written communication goes a long way.

Architect and scale systems (operating at hundreds of thousands of requests per second) that unlock key functionality across all of our products and teams.

Lead end to end projects, designing customer workflows in React and Typescript with backend work in Go.

Own multi-product architecture, such as the Design System (“Grammar”), that helps other teams build impressive capabilities.

Maintain and troubleshoot parts of Fullstory’s production environment.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Passion for building end to end experiences with good UX and attention to detail.

Experience building enterprise grade solutions and web systems at scale.

A problem-solver who challenges the status quo, driving innovative solutions to create meaningful change.

Proficiency in one or more of the following: Typescript/Javascript, React, Go

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field.

Nice to have: Experience with design systems

You’ll be joining a very tight knit team filled with passionate, collaborative people, all of whom are excited to meet you!

The base salary for this position ranges between $160,000 - $190,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications.

#LI-Remote #LI-CD1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!

If you may require reasonable accommodations to participate in our job application or interview process, please contact accommodations@fullstory.com. Requests for accommodations will be treated confidentially.