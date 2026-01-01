This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the Pacific, Mountain, or Central time zone region.

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With agentic AI, Fullstory empowers enterprises to anticipate the needs of both customers and employees, personalize experiences in real-time, streamline workflows, and drive meaningful business outcomes.

Our Enterprise sales team is dedicated to driving Fullstory’s growth by adding new, delighted customers, while also expanding our existing customer base. We are looking for a proven, tactical and Strategic Sales Leader to run a team of Enterprise Account Executives. As RVP, Strategic Enterprise Sales, you will report to the Head of Strategic Enterprise Sales and support our rapid scale, making an impact on our individual, team and organizational revenue goals.

In a typical day, you might:

Oversee a team of 5-7 experienced Strategic Enterprise Account Executives who can close complex, multi-product opportunities.

Actively participate in the sales cycle to bring executive alignment, sales leadership and strategic support. Roll up your sleeves mentality!

Promote a collaborative and results-driven sales culture through setting clear performance metrics and providing regular feedback, ensuring the team is motivated, engaged, and aligned with company objectives.

Continually assess the team’s processes, resources, and reporting to ensure operational excellence.

Drive weekly forecasting and sales activity rigor and report on results to Senior Leadership.

Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to align sales strategies with product development, marketing, and customer support initiatives.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

10+ years of Enterprise SaaS software sales experience as an individual contributor and at least 5 years of front line sales management experience

Knowledge of Data, Analytics or Marketing Technology platforms and experience selling into C-Suite executives across Data, Product, and Engineering teams. Experience with Data Cloud solutions a plus

Proven track record of managing high-performers and driving strategic initiatives, while holding teams accountable for results and ensuring continuous improvement

Experience working in a highly matrixed environment, managing communication and expectations across both internal stakeholders and clients

Ability to work independently, prioritize effectively and balance multiple, disparate work streams

Improve team productivity through the identification and implementation of AI solutions that automate or optimize key workflows.

The base salary for this position ranges from $190,000 - $200,000 USD. In addition to the base salary, this role has an OTE(on-target earnings) of $380,000 - $400,000 USD. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!