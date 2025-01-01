This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States,

As a Senior Revenue Operations Manager reporting to the Director of Revenue Operations, you will drive efficiency and effectiveness across our revenue-generating functions. This role is pivotal in optimizing our processes, systems, and data to support our company's growth. The ideal candidate will blend strategic thinking with a hands-on approach to problem-solving, process improvement, and cross-functional collaboration.

We’re looking for a collaborative and influential partner/colleague who won’t shy away from determining answers to the challenging questions presented by a fast-moving, high-growth environment. We're looking for people invigorated by our mission, values, and drive to transform the digital landscape.

In a typical day, you might:

Design, implement, and refine scalable sales processes and systems to improve prospect experience, streamline the sales funnel, enhance forecasting accuracy, and drive overall efficiency for Sales, Partner, and SDR teams.

Manage and maintain the revenue technology stack (e.g., Salesforce, sales engagement, partner management tools), ensuring data integrity, system efficiency, and alignment with evolving business needs.

Measure and report on key KPIs to inform strategic decision-making, including partner delivery, pipeline influence, and engagement, by building ad-hoc reports and dashboards.

Ensure data accuracy, consistency, and standardization across the sales organization, implementing data governance practices to support reliable reporting and analysis.

Lead and execute key projects from end-to-end, including process improvements, system implementations, and strategic initiatives, from requirements gathering to scoping, delivery, and enablement.

Partner with sales, marketing, customer success, and finance leaders to align processes, identify areas for improvement, and support revenue-generating initiatives.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

3+ years of experience in Revenue Operations, Sales Operations, or Business Operations within a high-growth SaaS environment.

Proven expertise in Salesforce and GTM technologies (e.g., marketing automation, prospecting, partner management tools), with a focus on optimizing processes and data integrity.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a demonstrated ability to design, implement, and improve revenue-generating processes.

Experience with partner operations, including partner portals (e.g., Salesforce Community Cloud), onboarding, and program management.

Familiarity with our tech stack and/or similar tools: Salesforce, Outreach, Gong, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, ZoomInfo, LeanData, Qualified, Tackle

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

You will have assessed and begun to optimize key revenue processes across sales and partner operations, including identifying and implementing initial improvements to our Salesforce Community Cloud instance.

You will have established key performance indicators (KPIs) and reporting dashboards to provide actionable insights into revenue performance and partner engagement, driving data-informed decision-making.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

You will be managing and continuously improving key revenue operations functions, demonstrating a measurable impact on sales productivity, partner engagement, and overall revenue growth.

You will be a key contributor to strategic revenue operations initiatives, proactively identifying opportunities for optimization and leading the implementation of solutions that support the company's long-term growth objectives.

The base salary for this position ranges between $124,000 - $155,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!