This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the Eastern and Central Time Zones of the United States.

As a Senior Sales Engineer, you will report to the Manager of Solution Engineering to be a critical component in enabling our Account Executives with powerful demos, customized pitch decks, advanced product knowledge, and business case proposals in our Commercial and Enterprise Segments.

You will work alongside our Account Executives to advise, consult and help steer strategy for new business as well as customer expansions. You also act as a critical liaison between Sales and Product; sharing customer feedback with the Product Management, Operations and Engineering functions at Fullstory.

To excel at the job, you have a deep curiosity of analytics tools, and are capable of developing compelling presentations that fuel our expansion and new account pursuits.

In a typical day, you might:

Facilitate communication with Large sized organizations across a range of industries to map business challenges with our key capabilities and differentiators.

Lead product demonstrations with prospects and help drive deals to close.

Consult with customers and prospects to make targeted recommendations on how Fullstory can enhance their products and services.

Act as a trusted advisor and technical SME for key opportunities; building relationships with technical stakeholders and key decision makers.

Communicate and strategize cross-functionally to drive success and attain revenue goals.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

3+ years in a Sales/Solutions Engineering or Consulting role in the data/analytics/SaaS industry.

Experience with leading product demonstrations or presenting data analysis to internal or external stakeholders.

Understanding of modern web technologies and/or mobile framework such as JavaScript, CSS, and HTML.

The base salary for this position ranges from $119,000 - $140,000 USD. In addition to the base salary, this role has an OTE(on-target earnings) of $170,000 - $200,000 USD. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!

If you may require reasonable accommodations to participate in our job application or interview process, please contact accommodations@fullstory.com. Requests for accommodations will be treated confidentially.