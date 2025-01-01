This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States.

To further accelerate FullStory’s explosive growth and partner-first strategy, we are rapidly expanding our U.S. ecosystem of U.S. based Solution, Agency, and Technology partners who are leading the way in building and optimizing enhanced digital experiences for our mid-market and enterprise clients. Reporting directly into the head of global partnerships, you will initiate, build & own relationships with a network of targeted regional and often global agency service providers, with a goal of developing joint business opportunities for both FullStory and partner-led value-added services, while expanding client reach and value creation within FullStory clients

In a typical day, you might:

Identify and attract new industry leading Solution partners to the FullStory partner network

Act as commercial point of contact and trusted business advisor to a highly-targeted portfolio of U.S. based digital experience, analytics, eCommerce and AI system integrators/consultancies as well as to their related global agency holding companies (e.g. Slalom, VML, Publicis Sapient, etc) and strategic technology partners.

Build and manage a lead referral pipeline through business development activities, coordinating joint go-to-market efforts between partner teams, marketing, and the FullStory sales team.

Leverage strong consultative skills to understand your partners’ business model and growth strategies so that you can identify ways FullStory can help them (and their clients) grow.

Proactively support co-sale opportunities with our sought after accounts, develop co-marketing activities for mutual benefit, while providing our solution partners with ongoing product, service, sales and market support

Work closely with the North American sales and sales leadership team as their key solution partner resource, drive forward partner involved sales opportunities, and proactively seek out areas to collaborate & support sales efforts.

Here’s what we’re looking for

Has significant experience in channel sales, partner management, account management, or agency sales experience in a client-facing role with a proven track record of achieving lead and/or partner generated revenue targets

Has experience building and influencing relationships with multiple stakeholders at all levels of management (e.g., partners, consultants),

Has experience working with or managing a portfolio of SI’s / digital experience agencies / key technology partner relationships

Has experience building and leading new business development initiatives

The impact you will have in 6 Months

Recruit 2-3 new key SI’s to unlock the value of Fullstory’s behavioral data

Establish early sales pipeline through your parter network

The impact you will have in 12 Months

Facilitate the development of 3-5 new Solutions built by partners leveraging Fullstory behavioral data

Meeting or exceeding pipeline and sales closed won targets

The base salary for this position ranges from $172,000 - $215,000 USD. In addition to the base salary, this role has an OTE(on-target earnings) of $246,000 - $307,000 USD. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!

If you may require reasonable accommodations to participate in our job application or interview process, please contact accommodations@fullstory.com. Requests for accommodations will be treated confidentially.