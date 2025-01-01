This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States, with required travel up to 25% of the time.

Ensuring clients have a clear understanding of the professional services they're investing in is paramount to the success of our Fullstory customers. A well-defined scope, coupled with properly managed expectations, is the foundation of a successful project and a client set up for long term value. As a Client Solutions Manager, you are the crucial bridge between our organization's expertise and our client's needs, ensuring that every engagement begins with a solid understanding of the deliverables they’ll receive and the value we bring. You will play a vital role in shaping the client experience from the initial contact, ensuring a smooth transition from sales to project delivery and setting the stage for a partnership focused on long-term value. The Client Solutions Manager will report directly to the Director of Professional Services.

In a typical day, you might:

Develop a deep understanding of our service portfolio and support sales to scope, design and position customized professional services offerings.

Identify and qualify potential clients who would benefit from our professional services offerings or who require custom scoping for professional services offerings and premium support.

Support ongoing sales enablement on professional services and premium support value proposition and selling process

Support creation of new professional service offerings by advocating for customer requests, needs and feedback

Collaborate with solution architects and delivery teams to scope projects accurately and create compelling proposals that address client needs.

Stay up-to-date on industry trends and competitive services offerings.

Here’s what we’re looking for

A proven track record of success in selling SaaS software or professional services

Experience in both a pre and post sales environment selling to C-level executives and other key decision-makers.

Experience running reports and updating opportunities in a CRM (e.g., Salesforce, HubSpot).

Experience working with customers who spend at least $100k+ in ARR.

The base salary for this position ranges between $104,000 - $130,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This position is also eligible for quarterly performance-based bonuses

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!

If you may require reasonable accommodations to participate in our job application or interview process, please contact accommodations@fullstory.com. Requests for accommodations will be treated confidentially.