This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States, with the requirement of travel to customer sites as needed.

A key member of the Customer Success organization at Fullstory, the Senior Manager of Customer Success will lead a team of 5-10 CSMs that are responsible for customer value, adoption, retention and expansion across their Fullstory territory customer-base.

The Customer Success team is responsible for ensuring customers unlock the full potential of Fullstory by guiding customers through their journey and ensuring they get the maximum return on their Fullstory investment.

In a typical day, you might:

Lead and develop a team of 5-10 CSMs by providing ongoing coaching and mentorship, professional development opportunities, and implementing effective enablement plans.

Ensure Fullstory customers derive maximum value from their investment in our platform by utilizing key features, integrations, and use cases that drive business outcomes.

Cultivate strong relationships with key stakeholders across your team's portfolio of accounts, collaborating closely to develop and execute success plans that drive customer value and achieve their strategic objectives. Champion best practices, track progress, and capture impactful customer success stories to share both internally and externally.

Work effectively with your GTM leadership counterparts in Sales, Services, Support, etc. to drive cohesion in decision making and alignment on priorities

Prepare clear executive-level presentations for the team and senior management highlighting customer retention, adoption, and growth.

Represent Fullstory as a domain and product expert in customer interactions, industry and corporate events, and online in both customer-facing and internal communities.

Here’s what we’re looking for

6+ years of experience in Customer Success Management or a related field

Experience managing large ($500k ARR) and complex accounts (Fortune 500, multi-business)

Strong track record of results across retention, expansion and customer value

Strong executive presence, presentation and communication skills

Proven ability to lead by example, including being on the front line with your teams, hands-on and a role model for the organization.

The base salary for this position ranges from $125,000 - $155,000 USD. In addition to the base salary, this role has an OTE(on-target earnings) of $178,000 - $221,100 USD. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!

If you may require reasonable accommodations to participate in our job application or interview process, please contact accommodations@fullstory.com. Requests for accommodations will be treated confidentially.