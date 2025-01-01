This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the London area, with required travel up to 25% of the time.

As a Senior Customer Insights Analyst on our Professional Services team, you will lead customer-facing engagements, focusing on technical and analytical projects for some of our most strategic accounts. Utilizing your Fullstory expertise, you'll help customers achieve new levels of data maturity, providing tailored solutions based on their objectives, enabling them to find insights in the Fullstory platform, and educating them on opportunities to enhance performance, engagement, and overall value attainment. Our team members are naturally curious, entrepreneurial, and dedicated to delivering the best outcomes for our customers.

The ideal candidate for this role will be insatiably curious, intrinsically entrepreneurial, and passionate about doing what’s best for our customers..

In a typical day, you might:

Serve as a consultant and advisor, building and maintaining relationships with customers who trust our data and recommendations, and derive clear business value from our partnership

Engage deeply with new customers to help them deliver specific business initiatives and improve overall product value and adoption

Deliver scoped enablement engagements to new FullStory users from our most strategic customers via virtual and/or on-site delivery

Leverage your consulting experience to conduct FullStory-driven analyses, synthesize data and present insights across a broad spectrum of industries, products, and use-cases

Present clear recommendations geared toward driving action and increasing digital maturity at all levels of our customers’ organizations

Advise customers on best practices to enhance data maturity, designing and delivering project plans that align with their technical skills, timelines, and business goals.

Deliver summaries and presentations about technical deliverables and insights directly to customers via email and in meetings. Translate them into meaningful opportunities and actions for Fullstory customers.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Communication Skills: Strong ability to communicate and present effectively, influencing change at all organizational levels.

Consulting Experience: Experience overseeing customer project responsibilities and relationships in a consulting role. Confident bringing a proactive point of view, advising clients on industry best practices.

Industry Knowledge: Excellent competencies in Marketing, SaaS, and eCommerce.

Innovative Solutions: Experience in building integrations, innovative solutions, and open-source projects.

Experience with Digital Experience/Product Analytics Tools: Prior experience with Fullstory or similar tools (e.g., Fullstory, Mixpanel, Amplitude, Adobe Analytics).

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Enhanced Customer Data Maturity and Value Attainment: Within the first six months, the Senior Customer Insights Analyst will significantly impact several accounts by guiding customers to achieve higher levels of data maturity. Through tailored Fullstory-driven analyses and actionable insights, they will enable customers to make data-informed decisions, leading to improved engagement, performance, and overall value attainment from the FullStory platform.

Strengthened Customer Relationships and Increased Product Adoption: By serving as a trusted consultant and advisor, the analyst will build and maintain strong customer relationships. Through effective enablement engagements and best practice advisories, they will drive increased product adoption and digital maturity, ensuring customers see clear business value from the partnership with Fullstory.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Driving Strategic Business Outcomes and Digital Transformation: Within 12 months, the Senior Customer Insights Analyst will have led multiple high-impact engagements, leveraging FullStory data to provide strategic recommendations that directly influence business initiatives. By presenting clear, actionable insights tailored to industry-specific use cases, they will help customers achieve significant digital transformation, enhancing performance metrics such as user engagement, conversion rates, and overall customer satisfaction.

Establishing Long-Term Strategic Partnerships and Expanding Revenue Opportunities: By consistently delivering value and fostering strong advisory relationships, the analyst will position Fullstory as an indispensable partner for strategic accounts. Their influence will not only increase customer retention and satisfaction but also identify opportunities for upsell and cross-sell, contributing to revenue growth and solidifying FullStory’s role in customers' long-term digital strategy.

The base salary for this position ranges between £72,000 - £85,000 GBP. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!