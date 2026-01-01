This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

As a Growth Account Executive, you will report to the Regional Vice President of Growth Sales to drive new business for Fullstory while also maximizing adoption, customer success, and revenue within your install base of accounts (Growth at Fullstory is defined as customers with $5 million to $25 million in annual revenue).

To excel in this job, you’ll bring strong prospecting skills coupled with the ability to drive value across a highly technical, complex sales cycle. The pace of Fullstory is fast and the landscape we’re playing in is ever-changing. We’re looking for someone who thrives when challenged and likes to work hard and have fun while doing it

In a typical day, you might:

Own a territory where you are responsible for actively prospecting new business opportunities into our SMB businesses.

Be responsible for driving adoption of Fullstory by growing an existing customer base of business by way of expansion (up-sell & cross-sell), renewals, and churn mitigation.

Document and track all potential and existing client interactions and lead follow-through using Salesforce.

Work cross-functionally with Sales Engineers, Product, and Customer Experience teams to provide in-depth technical demos and sell as a team.

Lead sales presentations and product demonstrations with prospects and drive deals to close.

Here's what we're looking for:

A sales track record of proven success in the B2B SaaS space, exceeding an individual quota of at least $500K USD.

An average deal size of at least $20K USD in the last year

Experience running value-based, technical demonstrations in partnership with other departments.

Exceptional project management and presentation skills that drive deals from prospect to close.

Curiosity and willingness to leverage AI to improve efficiency and streamline daily tasks.

The base salary for this position ranges from $65,000 - $70,000 USD. In addition to the base salary, this role has an OTE(on-target earnings) of $130,000 - $140,000 USD. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!