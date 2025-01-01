This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States.

As the Senior Engineering Manager of Build & Productivity, you will lead and mentor a team of talented engineers focused on optimizing our build platform and local development environment. You will have a direct impact on the productivity and efficiency of the entire engineering organization, enabling them to deliver exceptional customer experiences. This role offers the opportunity to shape the future of our CI/CD pipeline and developer tooling, driving innovation and setting the standard for engineering productivity through data-informed decision-making.

In a typical day, you might:

Empower developers to achieve peak productivity through fast build platforms, intelligent/AI tooling, and streamlined workflows. Use data to understand developer pain points and measure the effectiveness of implemented solutions.

Lead and manage a team of engineers dedicated to enhancing the developer experience, specifically the build platform and local development environment.

Own and optimize our current CI/CD system, based on CircleCI and in-house developed components. Use data to identify bottlenecks and prioritize optimization efforts.

Define and track key metrics to measure the impact of our build and productivity platforms on engineering efficiency and satisfaction. Analyze this data to identify areas for improvement and drive data-informed decisions about future development.

Create and execute short-term, mid-term, and long-term plans to achieve the team's goals and drive continuous improvement in build and deployment processes.

Cultivate a collaborative and high-performing team culture, fostering mentorship and professional development for team members.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Proven experience delivering high-impact projects that significantly improved the productivity of multiple engineering teams through data analysis and experimentation.

A data-driven approach, combined with empathy and a deep understanding of developer needs. Experience using data to inform decisions and measure the success of initiatives.

Experience defining and implementing Service Level Objectives (SLOs) for critical systems. Experience tracking and analyzing SLO data to ensure performance and reliability.

Strong understanding of CI/CD principles, best practices, and modern tooling.

Knowledge of advanced build tools (e.g., Bazel, Gradle).

Hands-on engineering experience with CircleCI and other CI/CD platforms (e.g., Jenkins, Buildkite, GitHub Actions).

Excellent communication, collaboration, and leadership skills.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or a related field.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Improved build times by 20%.

Identified key bottlenecks in the local development process.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Established a metric or group of metrics that provide actionable insights into developer productivity.

The base salary for this position ranges between $205,000 - $255,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!

If you may require reasonable accommodations to participate in our job application or interview process, please contact accommodations@fullstory.com. Requests for accommodations will be treated confidentially.