This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our London office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform focused on reshaping how businesses interact with their online audiences. Through advanced technology and data analytics, we help companies harness the power of their digital platforms to deliver exceptional user experiences. Committed to innovation, Fullstory is changing how organizations connect with customers, driving growth and success in the digital age.

As a Sales Development Representative, you will be responsible for generating qualified pipeline through a strategic mix of outbound prospecting and timely follow-up on marketing-generated inbound leads. You’ll take ownership of a defined territory, building structured outbound plans across target accounts while ensuring high-quality engagement with prospects who have shown interest through marketing channels.

This is a highly input-driven role. Success comes from consistent daily execution, from calls and personalized emails to finding creative ways to engage our prospects, account mapping, and disciplined speed-to-lead follow-up. You’ll manage clear KPIs across both outbound activity and inbound conversion, focusing on turning engagement into qualified opportunities.

You will collaborate closely with Account Executives to align on target accounts, share account insights, and build coordinated outreach strategies across buying groups. By combining proactive prospecting with thoughtful inbound qualification, you’ll play a key role in creating scalable, repeatable pipeline growth.

If you’re organized, commercially curious, and motivated by turning structured activity into meaningful pipeline impact, we’d love to hear from you.

In a typical day, you might:

Execute structured outbound prospecting across your target account list using phone, email, LinkedIn, and other creative engagement channels

Research accounts and map buying groups to identify the right personas and personalize outreach effectively

Follow up with marketing-generated inbound leads within defined SLAs, qualifying interest and uncovering pain

Collaborate with Account Executives to align on territory strategy, share insights from prospect conversations, and refine account plans

Track activity, pipeline contribution, and conversion metrics, continuously optimizing your approach based on performance data

Use our sales and AI-enabled tools (Outreach, Nooks, Gemini, Salesforce, 6sense) to prioritize accounts, personalize outreach, and maintain accurate CRM hygiene

Here's what we're looking for:

1+ year experience in a Sales Development or similar quota-carrying role within SaaS, or relevant transferable experience in a target-driven, client-facing environment

Proven success in a KPI-driven environment, with consistent delivery against activity, meeting, and pipeline targets

Experience executing structured outbound prospecting and engaging mid-level to senior decision-makers

Strong organizational skills with the ability to manage territory priorities, inbound SLAs, and outbound strategy simultaneously

Clear, confident communicator who can ask thoughtful questions, handle objections, and translate complex concepts into meaningful conversations

The impact you will have in 6 months:

Fully ramped and consistently delivering against activity, meeting, and pipeline targets across both outbound prospecting and inbound conversion

Operating with clear ownership of your territory and running structured outbound plays, aligning closely with your Account Executive, and contributing meaningful, qualified pipeline to the business

The impact you will have in 12 months:

Recognized as a high-performing SDR, consistently generating qualified pipeline and operating with confidence across both outbound prospecting and inbound engagement.

Contributing to the broader SDR team by sharing best practices, refining outbound plays, and supporting a culture of accountability and continuous improvement.

The base salary for this position is £40,000 GBP. Including the base salary, this role has an OTE(on-target earnings) of £60,000 GBP. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!