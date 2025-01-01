This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States.

FullStory’s mission is to help companies create amazing online experiences for their customers. We do this by applying deep expertise in distributed systems and computer science to build an ambitiously high-scale, high-value platform, presented in an intuitive manner that customers love.

As a Fullstack engineer on the Behavioral Intelligence team, reporting to one of our founding members, you will play a pivotal role bringing brand new products to market that live at the leading edge of what is possible with behavioral data. We are looking for someone with a curious, builder and tinkerer mindset that can help prototype, iterate, and build brand new products. Working closely with designers, product managers, and our amazing team of Data Scientists, ML engineers, and backend engineers, you will have an opportunity to have a big impact on important new lines of business for Fullstory.

We are a product-centric team working in a tight feedback loop with our customers. We aim to harness the power of FullStory’s unmatched Fullcapture data and processing infrastructure to deliver novel realtime solutions that will power the experiences offered by some of the world’s leading brands and companies.

In a typical day, you might:

Pair with Design, PM, and Engineering to plan and build new features in a tight feedback loop with our customers. Well written communication goes a long way.

Build novel user interfaces in React and Typescript with some backend work in Go.

Develop customer workflows interfacing with data visualization, machine learning and AI systems.

Exercise your creativity and problem solving skills to prototype, tinker and experiment as part of discovery and customer co-creation.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Have worked in a product-centric engineering role before, or aspire to.

Love to build end to end experiences with good UX, and work hard to ensure that the product makes sense from every angle.

Get excited about data visualization, thoughtful frontend experiences, and well written tests.

Enjoy the cycle of planning, building, and maintaining new products.

Are strongly self-motivated and excited to work collaboratively. Code reviews, design reviews, and pairing are the norm.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field.

You’ll be joining a very tight knit team filled with passionate, collaborative people, all of whom are excited to meet you!

The base salary for this position ranges between $160,000 - $190,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!

If you may require reasonable accommodations to participate in our job application or interview process, please contact accommodations@fullstory.com. Requests for accommodations will be treated confidentially.