Weekly Leaderboard Prize Giveaway Terms and Conditions
1. Eligibility:
This giveaway is open to United States residents aged 18 or older.
Employees of Fullstory, Inc. (“Fullstory”) and their immediate family members are not eligible to participate.
2. Giveaway Period:
The leaderboard giveaway will run from March 2, 2025 - Mar 31, 2025
Weekly leaderboard periods will run from Monday at 12:00 AM at Sunday at 11:59 PM
3. How to Enter:
Participants must play Click Bait and achieve a top three score on the leaderboard.
Only scores achieved during the designated weekly period will be counted towards that week's leaderboard.
To be eligible for you must opt-in by entering name, email address and a username.
4. Winner Selection and Notification:
The top three participants on the leaderboard at the end of each weekly period will be declared the winners for that week (“Winners”), and will be eligible to receive a prize. Each individual may only win one prize and will not be eligible to win additional future weekly prizes.
Winners will be notified via email within five business days of the end of each weekly period.
Winners must respond to the notification within five days to claim their prize. Failure to respond within this timeframe may result in forfeiture of the prize, and an alternate Winner may be selected.
5. Prizes:
Each of the top three weekly scores will receive a Fullstory swag pack ($50 MSRP).
Prizes are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or other alternatives.
Fullstory reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if the advertised prize is unavailable.
To receive your prize you must respond to Fullstory’s outreach via email within 14 days.
6. Prize Delivery:
Fullstory will make reasonable efforts to coordinate the shipping of prizes to Winners within two (2) weeks of receiving the Winner's confirmed shipping address within the United States.
Fullstory is not responsible for delays in shipping caused by factors beyond its control, such as postal service delays. Prizes may be sent via Reachdesk, a third-party corporate gifting platform, or other similar vendor. Fullstory is not responsible for unclaimed, lost, or forfeited prizes.
7. Data Privacy:
By playing the game and participating in this giveaway, Winners agree to the collection and use of their personal information (including their full name, shipping address, and email address) for the purpose of administering the giveaway, notifying Winners, and fulfilling prizes.
Fullstory will handle all personal information in accordance with its privacy policy, available at https://www.fullstory.com/legal/privacy-policy/.
Fullstory will not share participant information with third parties except as necessary to fulfill the prize or as required by law.
After the giveaway has ended, Fullstory will retain the Winners’ information for internal record keeping purposes for a reasonable amount of time, and then delete it in accordance with the Fullstory privacy policy.
8. General Terms:
Fullstory reserves the right to modify, suspend, or terminate the giveaway at any time for any reason.
Fullstory reserves the right to disqualify any participant who violates these terms and conditions or engages in fraudulent activity.
Participants must not use the game in any way that violates applicable law, infringes upon the rights of others, or disrupts the game's intended function.
By participating in this giveaway, participants agree to release and hold harmless Fullstory and its affiliates from any and all liability, claims, or damages arising from participation in the giveaway or acceptance or use of any prize.
All taxes associated with the receipt of the prize are the sole responsibility of the Winner.
This giveaway is governed by the laws of Delaware.
9. Contact:
For any questions regarding this giveaway, please contact marketing@fullstory.com.