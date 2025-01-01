Hudson’s Bay Company elevates its digital shopping experience with contextualized customer insights
Hudson’s Bay Company has a long legacy. As the oldest commercial corporation in North America, it has gone through many evolutions. Today the company owns and operates one of the most respected luxury fashion brands in the United States (Saks Fifth Avenue) as well as the most beloved department store in Canada (Hudson’s Bay). The digital shopping experience is top-of-mind for Hudson’s Bay Company as it looks to continue to thrive in the modern era.
Challenge
Hudson's Bay Company, steeped in history as the oldest commercial corporation in North America, faced challenges in efficiently identifying digital experience insights, hindering quick issue resolution and shopper satisfaction. The company aimed to flourish in the modern era by enhancing its digital shopping experience.
Solution
Choosing Fullstory empowered Hudson's Bay Company's teams with contextualized customer insights, enabling effective issue diagnosis and prioritization. By integrating Fullstory with Medallia, they gained unprecedented understanding of customer feedback within the context of online experiences, inspiring strategies to enhance digital shopping.
"Fullstory comes up in every voice of customer meeting. We are able to walk people through the actual pain points shoppers are facing and show what we found and how we were able to quickly resolve the issue. Or how we plan to improve the digital experience to add more value for our shoppers.”Yi Cao, Senior Manager, Product Research Hudson’s Bay Company
