Hudson’s Bay Company has a long legacy. As the oldest commercial corporation in North America, it has gone through many evolutions. Today the company owns and operates one of the most respected luxury fashion brands in the United States (Saks Fifth Avenue) as well as the most beloved department store in Canada (Hudson’s Bay). The digital shopping experience is top-of-mind for Hudson’s Bay Company as it looks to continue to thrive in the modern era.

Challenge

Hudson's Bay Company, steeped in history as the oldest commercial corporation in North America, faced challenges in efficiently identifying digital experience insights, hindering quick issue resolution and shopper satisfaction. The company aimed to flourish in the modern era by enhancing its digital shopping experience.



Solution

Choosing Fullstory empowered Hudson's Bay Company's teams with contextualized customer insights, enabling effective issue diagnosis and prioritization. By integrating Fullstory with Medallia, they gained unprecedented understanding of customer feedback within the context of online experiences, inspiring strategies to enhance digital shopping.