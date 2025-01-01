Wellstar, one of Georgia’s largest, most integrated healthcare systems, delivers individualized care across hospitals, urgent care and imaging centers, and virtual health, with more than 300 office locations. To ensure patients get the proper care at the right time during potentially stressful situations, the Wellstar team employs Fullstory to eliminate friction in their digital experience—helping site visitors find physicians and book appointments seamlessly.

“Fullstory allows us to spend less time doing retrospective setup so we can focus on future work, and find different patterns that we've never tried before. Getting that time back is so important.” Rob Zanin, Executive Director of Digital Consumer Products, Wellstar Health System