CINC is a leading all-in-one platform that helps real estate agents and teams generate, nurture, and close leads faster. With multiple SaaS and mobile products, CINC enables real estate professionals to stay seamlessly connected with clients throughout their journey — from online lead generation services to full-suite.

Challenge

CINC, a leading real estate platform, aimed to optimize mobile app performance and enhance customer support efficiency to increase conversions and reduce churn.



Solution

Implementing Fullstory, CINC gained comprehensive insights into mobile app interactions, enabling quick identification and resolution of friction points. Leveraging Funnels, they addressed user experience issues, resulting in significant conversion rate improvements. Fullstory's Custom Events provided vital iOS metrics for new app features, facilitating better decision-making. Additionally, Fullstory's Session Replay streamlined customer support, enabling quicker issue resolution and enhancing overall customer satisfaction.