project44 (p44), the world’s only 100% digital supply chain visibility provider, is transforming an industry responsible for trillions of dollars worth of cargo annually by bringing state-of-the-art technology to the forefront of logistics and delivery. Led by experts with decades of experience addressing supply chain issues, the p44 team knows the value of eliminating inefficiencies and streamlining the journey—whether that’s the customer journey or the time from purchase to delivery. That’s why, when joining the company, Q Carlson, Senior VP of Design, made adding Fullstory to their tech stack a must, ensuring the team embodied their mission to champion reliability and consistency for supply chain customers.