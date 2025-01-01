How house-hunting app Wahi doubled conversions with improved user journeys

Wahi, a Canadian real estate platform, is reimagining the home-buying process. By providing home buyers with realtor-level data and offering cash-back incentives, Wahi gives users the tools to make informed decisions while giving them money back in their pockets. With a healthy amount of monthly active users, Wahi’s goal is simple: give users the information they need to feel in control, all while providing a seamless experience for anyone navigating the real estate market.

Challenge

Despite using Amplitude to track user activity, Wahi couldn’t quite figure out why users were abandoning critical parts of their journey—whether filling out forms or dropping out of chat interactions. Wahi’s Head of Analytics and Optimization, Simon Trudeau, knew they needed more than event-level data. They needed to dig deeper into user behavior to truly understand what was causing friction in the user experience.

Solution

Wahi implemented Fullstory to better understand how users interacted with their site. Fullstory’s platform allowed Wahi to understand user behavior in real-time, providing the team with critical insights into what was going wrong and, most importantly, why. Armed with this information, Wahi could make quick, effective changes to streamline the user experience and increase engagement.