Fullstory Appoints Jason Wolf as President

ATLANTA, GA – March 11, 2024 Fullstory today announced that it has named Jason Wolf as president. A seasoned technology executive, Wolf has previously served as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Ping Identity and SAP Intelligent Spend Management. In his new role at Fullstory, he will lead the strategic growth and expansion strategy as technology leaders increasingly turn to behavioral data to create better products and experiences that win loyal customers for life.

“This is an extraordinary moment for Fullstory as enterprise teams rush to use data and AI to create new experiences that empathize with, motivate, and relate to customers like never before,” said Scott Voigt, CEO of Fullstory. “Jason is a fantastic executive who has repeatedly proven that he can inspire and lead large sales teams to drive top-line growth. His enterprise expertise and customer-centricity will help us capitalize on the larger market opportunity and ensure the success of every Fullstory customer.”

As Fullstory president, Wolf will lead sales, customer success, customer support, professional services, partnerships, and revenue operations.

"Fullstory is addressing the enduring business problem of how to delight and win customers for life," said Wolf. “In the race to capture the hearts and minds of customers, Fullstory provides enterprises with the transformative behavioral data and insights required to build exceptional products and digital experiences. I look forward to working alongside Fullstory’s amazing team, partners, and customers to exceed the expectations people hold for the brands they engage with regularly.”

Wolf brings more than twenty years of experience to support Fullstory’s ongoing global growth in behavioral data, digital experience, and enterprise customer success. Prior to joining Fullstory, Wolf served as Ping Identity’s CRO where he led an international team that cemented the company’s position in intelligent identity solutions that make digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users.

Before that, Wolf spent more than 15 years at SAP, where he held several international executive positions, culminating in his role as CRO of SAP with oversight of the Spend Management and Network line of business. His prior positions include Senior Vice President and General Manager of SAP Ariba for the Asia Pacific Japan region, Global Head of Strategic Growth Initiatives for SAP Ariba, and tenured sales leadership roles around the world. Wolf also worked for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and was a long-time consultant for Ernst and Young.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiments and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.fullstory.com.