Fullstory Appoints Lindsay Bayuk as Chief Marketing Officer

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2023 – Fullstory, a leading digital experience and data platform, today announced the appointment of Lindsay Bayuk as Chief Marketing Officer. Bayuk brings nearly 15 years of marketing and technology experience to the Fullstory leadership team. Most recently, she served as CMO at Pluralsight, where she was instrumental in creating their enterprise expansion strategy and category leadership position.

“Lindsay’s relentless passion for fostering customer-centric innovation with product teams will be a crucial asset as Fullstory drives adoption of DXI at organizations around the world,” said Scott Voigt, CEO of Fullstory. “Additionally, she is a remarkable leader, with a track record of building, leading, and scaling successful marketing organizations.”

In her new role, Bayuk will oversee all aspects of Fullstory’s global marketing with a focus on helping companies use insights from Fullstory’s complete customer data to deliver exceptional digital products and experiences.

“Companies across industries need better ways to objectively understand and measure their customer experience. Fullstory’s platform solves a massive market need and helps our customers build higher performing products and experiences,” said Bayuk. “I’m incredibly excited to join the Fullstory team and champion the impact that better data can have on shaping improved customer experiences everywhere.”

About Fullstory

Fullstory's digital experience intelligence (DXI) and data platform empowers businesses to deliver the best digital experiences across their websites and apps. Teams from product and engineering to marketing and customer support use Fullstory to save time and money, innovate confidently, and ultimately grow revenue. Built on a patented DX Data Engine, Fullstory transforms previously unnoticed, unstructured, and unindexed information into actionable DXI. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, with regional teams in London, Hamburg, Sydney, and Singapore.

###