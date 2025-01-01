Global survey infographic

5 gaps between digital experience expectations and realities

of people will abandon a site after an issue
Expectation 1

Consumers expect brands to understand and meet their needs

Almost two-thirds (64%) of global consumers will abandon a site or app after a single frustration

The gap

Less than one in five (19%) businesses understand where and why customers get frustrated

In reality most digital experiences under-deliver

  • Only about a third of companies monitor sentiment signals

  • Less than a third use heat maps

  • Less than a third use session replay

Expectation 2

Behavioral data should be the backbone of decisions behind digital experiences

84% of respondents say behavioral data insights are vital for understanding customers as people, new user acquisition, converting customers, and growing revenue

The gap

43% of brands don’t have a clear view of customer preferences

In reality many brands are still just guessing

50% don’t have a clear view of customer behaviors
62% don’t have a clear view of customer attitudes and beliefs
73% don’t have a clear view of customer moods and mindsets
21% have an insight into their customers’ personality types

Expectation 3

AI should enable brands to improve their digital experiences quickly

AI is seeing early adopters in the digital experience space—but nearly 60% of digital practitioners believe they are lagging behind their competitors in the use of AI in digital experience optimization

The gap

AI’s effectiveness is limited by the behavioral data it’s trained on, but many brands report a lack of key behavioral data.

In reality brands have a shaky foundation for AI-driven growth

31% struggle to collect relevant behavioral data from prospects and customers
67% often have to re-tag sites or mobile apps when new questions arise
35% say that it is too difficult to convert signals into meaningful insights

Expectation 4

Data pros should be laser-focused on advancing their behavioral data

40% of data pros want to spend more time devising new strategies based on behavioral data, but many spend the majority of their time just trying to identify issues.

The gap

Most respondents lack the necessary resources to significantly improve digital experience.

In reality most businesses are struggling to stay ahead of digital issues

66% say that improving the customer experience requires skills their team doesn’t currently have
63% say they lack the appropriate technologies to improve the digital experience 

Expectation 5

Behavioral data practitioners are expected to achieve higher business targets this year

66% of practitioners are trying to “do more with less”
30% of respondents say multiple teams are replicating work without knowing it
28% say relevant team members can’t access the data they need to do their jobs efficiently

The gap

Over half (51%) of data pros are experiencing budget cuts and grappling with inefficiencies.

In reality brands will need to prioritize efficiency in their workflows and tech stacks to save time and money.

Implementing one behavioral data platform can eliminate the need for smaller, siloed point solutions that eat up precious budget–and provide behavioral insights to more team members. 

Background

Bridging these business-critical gaps between customers' digital expectations and realities starts with complete, integrated behavioral data you and your teams can trust. Having insights at your fingertips leads to innovative, revenue-driving digital experience improvements. 

