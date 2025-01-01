5 gaps between digital experience expectations and realities
Consumers expect brands to understand and meet their needs
Almost two-thirds (64%) of global consumers will abandon a site or app after a single frustration
Less than one in five (19%) businesses understand where and why customers get frustrated
In reality most digital experiences under-deliver
Only about a third of companies monitor sentiment signals
Less than a third use heat maps
Less than a third use session replay
Behavioral data should be the backbone of decisions behind digital experiences
84% of respondents say behavioral data insights are vital for understanding customers as people, new user acquisition, converting customers, and growing revenue
43% of brands don’t have a clear view of customer preferences
In reality many brands are still just guessing
50% don’t have a clear view of customer behaviors
62% don’t have a clear view of customer attitudes and beliefs
73% don’t have a clear view of customer moods and mindsets
21% have an insight into their customers’ personality types
AI should enable brands to improve their digital experiences quickly
AI is seeing early adopters in the digital experience space—but nearly 60% of digital practitioners believe they are lagging behind their competitors in the use of AI in digital experience optimization
AI’s effectiveness is limited by the behavioral data it’s trained on, but many brands report a lack of key behavioral data.
In reality brands have a shaky foundation for AI-driven growth
31% struggle to collect relevant behavioral data from prospects and customers
67% often have to re-tag sites or mobile apps when new questions arise
35% say that it is too difficult to convert signals into meaningful insights
Data pros should be laser-focused on advancing their behavioral data
40% of data pros want to spend more time devising new strategies based on behavioral data, but many spend the majority of their time just trying to identify issues.
Most respondents lack the necessary resources to significantly improve digital experience.
In reality most businesses are struggling to stay ahead of digital issues
66% say that improving the customer experience requires skills their team doesn’t currently have
63% say they lack the appropriate technologies to improve the digital experience
Behavioral data practitioners are expected to achieve higher business targets this year
66% of practitioners are trying to “do more with less”
30% of respondents say multiple teams are replicating work without knowing it
28% say relevant team members can’t access the data they need to do their jobs efficiently
Over half (51%) of data pros are experiencing budget cuts and grappling with inefficiencies.
In reality brands will need to prioritize efficiency in their workflows and tech stacks to save time and money.
Implementing one behavioral data platform can eliminate the need for smaller, siloed point solutions that eat up precious budget–and provide behavioral insights to more team members.