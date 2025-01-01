Join us for a virtual fireside chat with Jamie Rust, Senior Digital Product Manager at Addison Lee. We’ll dive into what it means to embark on a digital experience journey from the perspective of a product manager.



During this session you'll learn:

Challenges and priorities of a product manager in managing digital experience projects

How to approach product data analysis

The growth and transformation of Addison Lee’s digital experience (DX) maturity



Tune in not just to learn from Addison Lee's journey, but also to gather practical strategies and tips that can fuel your own digital experience growth, regardless of your industry.