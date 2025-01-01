In software, if the goal is to build products that users love, then establishing trust should be your top priority.

That’s why Product Manager Gregory Lutz is focused on practical strategies for evaluating, measuring, and growing user confidence. In this session, he covers:

Common missteps businesses make when trying to establish trust

How the “pyramid of trust” can be applied to evaluate earned trust

How SaaS products can nurture ongoing relationships

