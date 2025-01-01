Buyer's guide: Choosing a mobile app digital experience platform
Currently, more than half of global web traffic comes from mobile devices. Forward-thinking companies are making smart, intentional investments in their mobile experiences through analytics and optimizations.
Still, organizations often can’t see exactly how users experience their mobile apps and products because many tools only measure engagement—missing key user journeys, interactions, and frustrations.
This guide explores:
How mobile analytics is different from web analytics, and why it’s important to choose a platform that prioritizes the mobile experience
Why leveraging Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI) is the best way to ensure your mobile app analytics data is complete, reliable, and action-oriented
The nuances of digital experience optimization for mobile apps, including specific challenges, opportunities, and key components to consider when evaluating mobile DXI platforms